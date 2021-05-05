Logo
Accelerate Diagnostics to Host Call to Review First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., May 5, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) announced today that management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review 2021 first quarter financial results.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Accelerate Diagnostics)

To listen by phone, dial +1.877.883.0383 and enter Elite Entry Number: 4747452. International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 1015 minutes prior to the start of the conference.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available until August 6, 2021.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (International) using the replay code 10154554 until May 27, 2021.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 12 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerate-diagnostics-to-host-call-to-review-first-quarter-2021-results-301284788.html

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

