Everest Re Group (RE) President/CEO Reinsurance Div John P Doucette Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President/CEO Reinsurance Div of Everest Re Group (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John P Doucette (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of RE on 05/03/2021 at an average price of $278.29 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.
