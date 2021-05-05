RumbleON Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of RumbleON (NAS:RMBL, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $38 per share and the market cap of $128.9 million, RumbleON stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for RumbleON is shown in the chart below.

Because RumbleON is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 134.8% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. RumbleON has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The overall financial strength of RumbleON is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of RumbleON is poor. This is the debt and cash of RumbleON over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. RumbleON has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $416.7 million and loss of $12.06 a share. Its operating margin is -5.80%, which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, the profitability of RumbleON is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of RumbleON over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of RumbleON is 134.8%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 20.4%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, RumbleON's ROIC was -29.57, while its WACC came in at 16.55.

In conclusion, The stock of RumbleON (NAS:RMBL, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 86% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about RumbleON stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

