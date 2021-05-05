Agco Corp (AGCO) Sr. VP and CFO Andrew H Beck Sold $3.1 million of Shares

Sr. VP and CFO of Agco Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew H Beck (insider trades) sold 20,595 shares of AGCO on 05/04/2021 at an average price of $148.16 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.
