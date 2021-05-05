Logo
MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Business Wire
May 05, 2021
MBIA Inc. (

NYSE:MBI, Financial) will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Tuesday, May 11 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results and other issues related to the Company. The dial-in number for the call is (877) 694-4769 in the U.S. and (404) 665-9935 from outside the U.S. The conference call code is 5306757.



The conference call will consist of brief comments on the first quarter 2021 results followed by a question and answer session for investors. MBIAs financial results press release and 10-Q filing will be issued after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021. The financial results press release, 10-Q and other disclosures will be posted on the Company's website, www.mbia.com, prior to the start of the conference call.



A replay of the conference call will become available approximately two hours after the completion of the call on May 11 and will remain available until 11:59 p.m. on May 25 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. The replay call code is 5306757. The replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.



MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets. Please visit MBIA's website at www.mbia.com.

