Greenlane Renewables to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 12, 2021 and Host Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Greenlane Renewables Inc. (Greenlane) (TSX: GRN / FSE: 52G) will announce its 2021 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT). Representing management will be Brad Douville, President and Chief Executive Officer and Lynda Freeman, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.



Live Conference Call



The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada & USA toll-free) or 604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.



Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable MP3 file.



About Greenlane Renewables



Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 125 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries worldwide, including the worlds largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005987/en/

