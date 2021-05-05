Nass Valley Gateway Ltd Announces It Will File Its 2020 EOY Audited Financials by Approximately May 18th, 2021, Well Within the Extension Granted by the BCSC

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (CSE:NVG) ( NSVGF, Financial) (FSE:3NVN) (the Company), and its management announce due to unforeseen delays in providing confirmation documents to its auditor (Manning Elliott LLP) resulting from COVID-19, it will be in default of the specific filing requirement. Management and its auditor are confident they will remedy the specific requirement by filing EOY 2020 Financials, MD&A report and all attending certifications by approximately May 18th, 2021, and well within the extension provided by the BCSC.



Management will satisfy the alternative information guidelines by publishing bi-weekly updates until the filing is completed.

Management will also comply with a management trading black-out until the filings have been completed within the extension. This black-out only restricts management and insiders, but not trading by the public.

There are no material changes or other items to report at this time.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (CSE: NVG.CN) ( NSVGF) (FSE: 3NVN)

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey LLC focused on the sales and distribution of made from organic hemp, non-GMO, CBD products. NVG CBD products will be sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels. NVGs products target the general wellness, pain remediation, dermatology, sleep-aid, anti-aging, and beauty markets.

