First Foundation Bank Appoints Aric Graham as Senior Vice President, Corporate Banking Director

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (First Foundation), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced today the appointment of Aric Graham as Senior Vice President, Corporate Banking Director.



In his new role, Graham will be responsible for building and leading the Corporate Banking platform across all regions of the bank. He will assemble and guide a team of Corporate Bankers to serve business clients while managing the banks credit quality.



This move is a result of the success First Foundation has experienced as a part of its three-year pivot into a more commercial-focused regional banking platform.



We are excited to welcome Aric to First Foundation Bank, said Michael Berry, SVP, Director of Commercial Banking. Aric brings with him years of experience in corporate and commercial banking as well as a great understanding of the Las Vegas region.



Graham comes to First Foundation Bank with over fifteen years of banking experience with his most recent role as Corporate Banking Manager responsible for opening Umpqua Banks de novo corporate banking office in Las Vegas. Prior to running the Las Vegas corporate banking office for Umpqua, Graham served in a variety of roles focused on commercial banking with positions at U.S. Bank and First National Bank of Valparaiso. He is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School.



Graham will be based out of the Las Vegas office and is building his team in the region. He will be joined by Joe Kucik, newly appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Banker, who will help grow commercial loans and deposits in the region.



About First Foundation



First Foundation, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. First Foundation is comprised of an extraordinary team of financial professionals united around a single cause: to enable growth-minded individuals and businesses to boldly live the life they imagined and preserve the legacy theyve worked so hard to build. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Texas, Nevada, and Hawaii. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005969/en/

