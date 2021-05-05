Caleres to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 28





Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 28, 2021. Company executives will host a financial analyst conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss its quarterly results and provide a general business update.









The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 217-9089, or (706) 679-1723 for international analysts, and the conference ID is 7644157. To participate, please dial in a few minutes before the scheduled conference call time. Caleres Associates, news media and the public are invited to listen to the call, which will be accessible via the investor section of the Caleres website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caleres.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.









A replay of the call will be available through June 10, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 in North America, or (404) 537-3406 internationally, and using the conference ID 7644157. A webcast replay will also be archived for a limited period at investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations/archive.









About Caleres









Caleres is the home of todays most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of lifes styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of todays assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholls Shoes, Franco Sarto, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the companys mission: Inspire people to feel greatfeet first.





