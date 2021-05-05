MeiraGTx Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc ( MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in multiple conferences in May.



BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference

Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 1:15 p.m. ET



2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 4:50 p.m. ET



Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit

Friday, May 21, 2021 (1x1 meetings only)



Live webcasts of the presentations (where applicable) will be on the Investors page of the Companys website at www.investors.meiragtx.com. For conferences that offer replays, presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx ( MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTxs initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

