Great Elm Capital Corp. ("GECC") Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (the Company or GECC), ( GECC), a business development company (BDC), today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 prior to the opening of the stock market on Friday, May 7, 2021.

GECC will discuss these results in a conference call that morning (Friday, May 7, 2021) at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details
Date/Time:Friday, May 7, 2021 11:00 a.m. ET
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
(United States): 844-820-8297
(International): 661-378-9758

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "GECC". An accompanying slide presentation will be available in .pdf format via the Investor Relations section of Great Elm Capital Corp.s website at http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentations after the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast
The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Investor Relations section of GECCs website or by clicking on the conference call link: Great Elm Capital Corp (

GECC, Financial) Q1 2021 Conference Call Webcast.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.
Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company that seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and income generating equity investments. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
+1 (617) 375-3006
[email protected]

Adam Prior
The Equity Group Inc.
+1 (212) 836-9606
[email protected]

