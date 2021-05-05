The Allstate Corporation Announces Availability of First Quarter 2021 Results





The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has filed a Form 8-K reporting its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. You can find the Form 8-K, including the earnings release and investor supplement, as well as the quarterly Form 10-Q, on the company%26rsquo%3Bs+page+at+sec.gov. This quarter, Allstate is also publishing a reinsurance update on its website. These materials will be available by approximately 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.









The Allstate Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 6, to discuss first quarter results. You can access the webcast at www.allstateinvestors.com, where a replay will also be posted.









