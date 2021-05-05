Flexion Therapeutics to Report First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. ( FLXN, Financial) today announced that it will report its first-quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.



A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors tab on the Flexion Therapeutics website, and a replay will be available online after the call. For those planning to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is 855-770-0022 for domestic participants and 908-982-4677 for international participants, with Conference ID # 9786283. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics ( FLXN, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Please visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Scott Young

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T: 781-305-7194

[email protected]