Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WFS or the Company) (TSX:WPRT / WPRT) today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Companysauditors, and an advisory Say-on-Pay vote.

A summary of the results are as follows:

BusinessOutcome of VotePercentage of
Votes For		Percentage of Votes
Withheld/Against
Election of Directors
Anthony Guglielmin
Approved
98.43%
1.57%
Brenda EprileApproved98.42%1.58%
Dan HancockApproved98.26%1.74%
David JohnsonApproved98.53%1.47%
Eileen WheatmanApproved97.64%2.36%
Karl-Viktor SchallerApproved98.25%1.75%
Michele BuchignaniApproved97.99%2.01%
Rita ForstApproved98.45%1.55%
Appointment of AuditorsApproved98.18%1.82%
Executive Compensation (Advisory Vote)Agree91.48%8.52%

The Companys Chief Executive Officer, David M. Johnson also provided a business update . A copy of the presentation can be found at https://investors.wfsinc.com and the recording is available as part of the virtual meeting replay.

Replay Virtual Meeting & Webcast

To access a telephone replay of the virtual ASM please dial 1-800-319-6413 (Canada & USA toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010, and when prompted, enter the access code 6419. The replay will be available until the end of day May 12, 2021. Shortly after the meeting, the webcast archive will be available for viewing through the Westport Fuel Systems website. A downloadable MP3 file will also be available.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems is driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. The company is a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. Westport Fuel Systems technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, the company serves customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Christine Marks
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: [email protected]

