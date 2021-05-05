Ionis to host 2021 virtual annual meeting of stockholders

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will conduct its 2021 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders followed by a general corporate update on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. This event will be webcast live on the internet in place of an in-person meeting.

The agenda for the event is as follows:

5:00 p.m. 5:15 p.m. ET ( 2:00 p.m. 2:15 p.m. PT ) Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders All stockholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2021 are invited to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting webcast, which will be broadcast live at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IONS2021. Stockholders must have a 16-digit control number to participate in the Annual Meeting webcast. Your 16-digit control number listed on your proxy card is required to log-in, vote and submit questions during the Annual Meeting webcast. Ionis does not provide proxy cards or have access to your 16-digit control number or proxy card information. Stockholders without a control number should contact their brokerage firm at least 5 days in advance of the meeting for instructions on how to access the session. A help line will be available on the registration page for the live Annual Meeting webcast for participants requiring technical assistance in accessing or participating in the live event. There will not be a replay of the live Annual Meeting.

5:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. ET ( 2:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. PT ) Virtual corporate update presented by Brett P. Monia , Ph.D., Ionis' chief executive officer All interested parties may access the corporate update webcast live at https://ionisph.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QxO4pfZTS-usrd54tSmWkQ. During the live webcast, participants may submit questions using the online webcast platform. An archived replay of the corporate update will be posted for a limited time following the meeting at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.



Further information, including links and materials, are available on our website at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

