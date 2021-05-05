Ionis to host 2021 virtual annual meeting of stockholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ionis to host 2021 virtual annual meeting of stockholders

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 5, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will conduct its 2021 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders followed by a general corporate update on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. This event will be webcast live on the internet in place of an in-person meeting.

(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

The agenda for the event is as follows:

  • 5:00 p.m. 5:15 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. 2:15 p.m. PT) Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
    • All stockholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2021 are invited to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting webcast, which will be broadcast live at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IONS2021.
    • Stockholders must have a 16-digit control number to participate in the Annual Meeting webcast.
    • Your 16-digit control number listed on your proxy card is required to log-in, vote and submit questions during the Annual Meeting webcast.
    • Ionis does not provide proxy cards or have access to your 16-digit control number or proxy card information.
    • Stockholders without a control number should contact their brokerage firm at least 5 days in advance of the meeting for instructions on how to access the session.
    • A help line will be available on the registration page for the live Annual Meeting webcast for participants requiring technical assistance in accessing or participating in the live event. There will not be a replay of the live Annual Meeting.
  • 5:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. PT) Virtual corporate update presented by Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., Ionis' chief executive officer

Further information, including links and materials, are available on our website at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

###

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-host-2021-virtual-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301283892.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)