Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces First Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces First Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 5, 2021

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (

NYSE:FRT, Financial) today reported operating results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, net income available for common shareholders was $0.60 per diluted share and $0.70 per diluted share, respectively.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. (PRNewsfoto/Federal Realty Investment Trust)

Highlights for the quarter and subsequent events include:

  • Generated funds from operations available to common shareholders (FFO) per diluted share of $1.17 for the quarter compared to $1.50 for the first quarter 2020.
  • Signed leases for 506,307 square feet of comparable space in the first quarter at an average rent of $36.58 psf and achieved cash basis rollover growth of 9%.
  • Ended the quarter with $780 million of cash on hand, $1 billion of availability on its undrawn revolving credit facility and no public bonds maturing until 2023.
  • Acquired an 80% interest in Chesterbrook, a grocery-anchored shopping center, in McLean, Virginia subsequent to quarter end based on a gross value of $32.1 million.
  • Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.24 per common share payable on July 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of June 22, 2021.
  • Provided 2021 earnings per diluted share guidance of $1.54 to $1.70 and an FFO per diluted share guidance range of $4.54 to $4.70.
  • Provided 2022 earnings per diluted share guidance of $1.74 to $1.94 and an updated 2022 FFO per diluted share guidance range of $5.05 to $5.25.

"A strong quarter on all fronts as our markets continue the re-opening process," said Donald C. Wood, Chief Executive Officer. "We saw another quarter of strong leasing demand from a broad base of high-quality tenants with first quarter 2021 leasing over 37% higher than our 10-year first quarter average. Federal's high-quality open-air shopping centers and mixed-use communities remain at the top of the list as tenants look to relocate and expand their real estate presence."

Financial Results

Net income available for common shareholders was $46.2 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.60 for first quarter 2021 versus $52.8 million and $0.70, respectively, for first quarter 2020.

In the first quarter 2021, Federal Realty generated FFO of $91.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share. This compares to FFO of $114.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, in first quarter 2020.

FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Trust considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release.

Portfolio Results

The portfolio was 91.8% leased as of March 31, 2021, and the comparable portfolio was 91.7% leased.

During the first quarter 2021, Federal Realty signed 110 leases for 514,636 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis (i.e., spaces for which there was a former tenant), Federal Realty leased 506,307 square feet at an average rent of $36.58 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $33.64 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 9%, 17% on a straight-line basis.

COVID-19 Operational Update

All 101 properties remain open and operating. Approximately 98% of our retail tenants based on annualized base rent were open and operating as of April 30, 2021. Annualized base rent reflects the aggregate, annualized in-place contractual (defined as rents billed on a cash basis without taking the impact of rent abatements into account) minimum rent for all occupied commercial spaces.

As of April 27, 2021, the Company has collected approximately 90% of total first quarter 2021 billed recurring rents. Including rent deferral and abatement agreements, total addressed recurring rent was 96%.

With $780 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021, Federal Realty has approximately $1.8 billion of liquidity in cash and undrawn availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility.

Regular Quarterly Dividends

Federal Realty announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.24 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on July 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of June 22, 2021.

Federal Realty's Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Class C depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a 5.000% Series C Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, of $0.3125 per depositary share. All dividends on the depositary shares will be payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2021.

Summary of Other Quarterly Activities and Recent Developments

March 19, 2021 Federal Realty sold an 8-acre portion of Graham Park Plaza in Falls Church, Virginia for gross proceeds of $20.3 million.

April 16, 2021 Federal Realty amended its term loan subsequent to quarter end extending the term to April 16, 2024 plus two one-year extensions, reducing the spread over LIBOR from 135 bps to 80 bps and repaying $100.0 million of the existing loan for a remaining balance of $300.0 million.

April 30, 2021 Federal Realty acquired Chesterbrook, a 90,000 square foot shopping center anchored by Safeway and Rite Aid located in McLean, Virginia. The acquisition closed subsequent to quarter end based on a gross value of $32.1 million. This acquisition was completed through a newly formed joint venture, in which Federal Realty owns an 80% interest.

Guidance

Federal Realty provided 2021 guidance for earnings per diluted share of $1.54 to $1.70 and 2021 FFO per diluted share guidance of $4.54 to $4.70.

Additionally, Federal Realty provided 2022 guidance for earnings per diluted share of $1.74 to $1.94 and 2021 FFO per diluted share guidance of $5.05 to $5.25.

Conference Call Information

Federal Realty's management team will present an in-depth discussion of Federal Realty's operating performance on its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. To participate, please call 877.407.9208 five to ten minutes prior to the call start time and use the passcode 13718245 (required). The teleconference can also be accessed via a live webcast at www.federalrealty.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through May 19, 2021 by dialing 844.512.2921; Passcode: 13718245.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Safe Harbor Language

Certain matters discussed within this Press Release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Federal Realty believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 11, 2021, and include the following:

  • risks that our tenants will not pay rent, may vacate early or may file for bankruptcy or that we may be unable to renew leases or re-let space at favorable rents as leases expire;
  • risks that we may not be able to proceed with or obtain necessary approvals for any redevelopment or renovation project, and that completion of anticipated or ongoing property redevelopment or renovation projects that we do pursue may cost more, take more time to complete or fail to perform as expected;
  • risk that we are investing a significant amount in ground-up development projects that may be dependent on third parties to deliver critical aspects of certain projects, requires spending a substantial amount upfront in infrastructure, and assumes receipt of public funding which has been committed but not entirely funded;
  • risks normally associated with the real estate industry, including risks that occupancy levels at our properties and the amount of rent that we receive from our properties may be lower than expected, that new acquisitions may fail to perform as expected, that competition for acquisitions could result in increased prices for acquisitions, that costs associated with the periodic maintenance and repair or renovation of space, insurance and other operations may increase, that environmental issues may develop at our properties and result in unanticipated costs, and, because real estate is illiquid, that we may not be able to sell properties when appropriate;
  • risks that our growth will be limited if we cannot obtain additional capital;
  • risks associated with general economic conditions, including local economic conditions in our geographic markets;
  • risks of financing on terms which are acceptable to us, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and the limitations imposed on our operations by those covenants, and the possibility of increases in interest rates that would result in increased interest expense;
  • risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, commonly referred to as a REIT, for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex tax regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes in REIT requirements as a result of new legislation, and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT; and
  • risks related to natural disasters, climate change and public health crises (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of COVID-19), and the measures that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address them, may precipitate or materially exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned risks, and may significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this Press Release. Except as required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should review the risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2021


March 31,


December 31,


2021


2020


(in thousands, except share and per share data)


(unaudited)



ASSETS




Real estate, at cost




Operating (including $1,731,961 and $1,703,202 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively)

$

7,840,664



$

7,771,981


Construction-in-progress (including $35,359 and $44,896 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively)

868,193



810,889



8,708,857



8,582,870


Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (including $347,041 and $335,735 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively)

(2,393,380)



(2,357,692)


Net real estate

6,315,477



6,225,178


Cash and cash equivalents

779,901



798,329


Accounts and notes receivable, net

161,249



159,780


Mortgage notes receivable, net

39,879



39,892


Investment in partnerships

12,148



22,128


Operating lease right of use assets

82,721



92,248


Finance lease right of use assets

50,795



51,116


Prepaid expenses and other assets

227,431



218,953


TOTAL ASSETS

$

7,669,601



$

7,607,624


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Liabilities




Mortgages payable, net (including $397,084 and $413,681 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively)

$

466,950



$

484,111


Notes payable, net

403,081



402,776


Senior notes and debentures, net

3,404,879



3,404,488


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

254,515



228,641


Dividends payable

84,872



83,839


Security deposits payable

20,867



20,388


Operating lease liabilities

63,023



72,441


Finance lease liabilities

72,045



72,049


Other liabilities and deferred credits

156,227



152,424


Total liabilities

4,926,459



4,921,157


Commitments and contingencies




Redeemable noncontrolling interests

138,182



137,720


Shareholders' equity




Preferred shares, authorized 15,000,000 shares, $.01 par:




5.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25,000 per share), 6,000 shares issued and outstanding

150,000



150,000


5.417% Series 1 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25 per share), 399,896 shares issued and outstanding

9,997



9,997


Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 77,706,466 and 76,727,394 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

781



771


Additional paid-in capital

3,386,917



3,297,305


Accumulated dividends in excess of net income

(1,024,417)



(988,272)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,300)



(5,644)


Total shareholders' equity of the Trust

2,520,978



2,464,157


Noncontrolling interests

83,982



84,590


Total shareholders' equity

2,604,960



2,548,747


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

7,669,601



$

7,607,624


Federal Realty Investment Trust




Consolidated Income Statements




March 31, 2021





Three Months Ended


March 31,


2021


2020


(in thousands, except per share data)


(unaudited)

REVENUE




Rental income

$

217,135



$

230,798


Mortgage interest income

1,026



759


Total revenue

218,161



231,557


EXPENSES




Rental expenses

49,238



44,312


Real estate taxes

29,420



29,064


General and administrative

10,258



10,251


Depreciation and amortization

63,874



62,188


Total operating expenses

152,790



145,815






Gain on sale of real estate and change in control of interest

17,428








OPERATING INCOME

82,799



85,742






OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)




Other interest income

363



308


Interest expense

(32,085)



(28,445)


Loss from partnerships

(1,338)



(1,164)


NET INCOME

49,739



56,441


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,503)



(1,678)


NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE TRUST

48,236



54,763


Dividends on preferred shares

(2,010)



(2,010)


NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

46,226



$

52,753






EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED:




Net income available for common shareholders

$

0.60



$

0.70


Weighted average number of common shares

76,842



75,360


Federal Realty Investment Trust





Funds From Operations

March 31, 2021







Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021


2020



(in thousands, except per share data)

Funds from Operations available for common shareholders (FFO)



Net income


$

49,739



$

56,441


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(1,503)



(1,678)


Gain on sale of real estate and change in control of interest


(17,428)




Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets


57,103



56,046


Amortization of initial direct costs of leases


4,744



4,900


Funds from operations


92,655



115,709


Dividends on preferred shares (1)


(2,010)



(1,875)


Income attributable to operating partnership units (2)


785



790


Income attributable to unvested shares


(325)



(356)


FFO


$

91,105



$

114,268


Weighted average number of common shares, diluted (1)(2)


77,582



76,208


FFO per diluted share


$

1.17



$

1.50







Notes:

  1. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, dividends on our Series 1 preferred stock were not deducted in the calculation of FFO available to common shareholders, as the related shares were dilutive and included in "weighted average common shares, diluted."
  2. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the weighted average common shares used to compute FFO per diluted common share includes operating partnership units that were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS. Conversion of these operating partnership units is dilutive in the computation of FFO per diluted share but is anti-dilutive for the computation of dilutive EPS for these periods.

Investor Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Investor Relations Senior Manager

301.998.8265

[email protected]



Media Inquiries:

Brenda Pomar

Corporate Communications Manager

301.998.8316

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-announces-first-quarter-2021-operating-results-301284816.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)