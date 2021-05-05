Alkermes to Take Part in the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. ET (7:45 p.m. BST). The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes'website at www.alkermes.com.

