Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EASTON, Md., May 5, 2021

EASTON, Md., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2021.

Shore Bancshares Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shore Bancshares, Inc.)

"We are pleased to announce the continuation of our quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share," said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "2021 is off to a great start with our 1st quarter earnings meeting consensus targets. We remain committed to continued growth and enhancing shareholder value."

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shore-bancshares-inc-reports-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12-per-share-301284822.html

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.

