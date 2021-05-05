Callon Petroleum Company Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that senior management plans to participate in the upcoming investor events:

Citi 2021 Global Energy and Utilities Virtual Conference

The Company will present at the Citi 2021 Global Energy and Utilities Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 at 7:40am Central.

Goldman Sachs Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference

The Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Please visit the Company's website at http://www.callon.com under the "Investors" section for access to presentations and webcasts, if available.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer

Director of Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company

[email protected]

(281) 589-5200

