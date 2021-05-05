Logo
Encompass Health extends national Together To End Stroke® sponsorship with the American Stroke Association for an additional three years

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 5, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC), the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S. and a national leader in home health and hospice services, is proud to announce the extension of its strategic sponsorship with the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association for its national Together To End Stroke campaign. Encompass Health's sponsorship, which initially kicked off in January 2019 as a threeyear commitment, will now continue through December 2024.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

Together To End Stroke is the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association's initiative focused on educating Americans that stroke is largely preventable, treatable and beatable. The American Heart Association / American Stroke Association and Encompass Health will continue working to elevate national and local awareness through provider, patient and community education. A primary goal of Together To End Stroke, which is also an essential part of Encompass Health's longstanding mission, is to transition more patients back to their communities with greater functional recovery, develop evidence-based tools to inspire hope in the stroke community and reduce stroke mortality across the U.S.

In its first two years as a sponsor, Encompass Health has supported the development of educational resources including the Life After Stroke guide that includes educational information for stroke survivors and their caregivers, a video series that summarizes the American Stroke Association's 2016 adult stroke rehabilitation guidelines, a virtual caregiver support presentation, a cookbook designed for stroke survivors and their families, and more. In addition to the development of resources, Encompass Health will continue to support community outreach through local sponsorship of select Go Red for Women events, which are designed to increase women's heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

"We are extremely proud of everything we have accomplished with the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association in the first two years of our sponsorship," stated Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health and member of the National Leadership Council for Go Red for Women. "Encompass Health entered this sponsorship with a mission of getting more stroke education and resources into our communities. In the first two years of our sponsorship, we have reached more than 300,000 people through resource distribution and more than nine million through social media helping them to better understand the signs of stroke and the importance of intensive rehabilitation during the recovery process. We look forward to furthering this mission through our continued relationship with the American Stroke Association."

According to the 2016 adult stroke rehabilitation guidelines released by the American Heart Association, whenever they qualify, stroke patients should be treated at an inpatient rehabilitation facility. In 2020, Encompass Health rehabilitation hospitals served more than 34,000 stroke patients throughout its geographic footprint of 39 states and Puerto Rico. During an inpatient stay at an Encompass Health hospital, patients are treated with a customized, patientcentered approach to care that offers physical, occupational and speech therapy a minimum of three hours a day, five days each week in addition to specialized nursing care and frequent physician visits.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facilitybased and homebased patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 139 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides highquality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-extends-national-together-to-end-stroke-sponsorship-with-the-american-stroke-association-for-an-additional-three-years-301284925.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

