Pure Storage to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pure Storage to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 5, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended May 2, 2021. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewsfoto/Pure Storage)

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 833-540-1032 (or 929- 517-9662 for international callers) with passcode 9699895.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate virtually at the following investor conferences:

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Time: 10:00 am PT
Pure Presenters: Charlie Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Kevan Krysler, CFO
Pure Participants: Matt Kixmoeller, VP, Strategy and Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations

Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Thursday, June 3, 2021
Pure Participants: Kevan Krysler, CFO, Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations, and Rob Lee, VP and Chief Architect

Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Time: 11:30 am PT
Pure Presenters: Charlie Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Kevan Krysler, CFO
Pure Participants: Matt Kixmoeller, VP, Strategy and Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition
Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays.

Connect with Pure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo and all Pure Storage product and service names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-to-announce-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-301284968.html

SOURCE Pure Storage

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)