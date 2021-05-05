Pure Storage to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended May 2, 2021. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 833-540-1032 (or 929- 517-9662 for international callers) with passcode 9699895.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate virtually at the following investor conferences:

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Time: 10:00 am PT

Pure Presenters: Charlie Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Kevan Krysler, CFO

Pure Participants: Matt Kixmoeller, VP, Strategy and Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations

Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Thursday, June 3, 2021

Pure Participants: Kevan Krysler, CFO, Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations, and Rob Lee, VP and Chief Architect

Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 11:30 am PT

Pure Presenters: Charlie Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Kevan Krysler, CFO

Pure Participants: Matt Kixmoeller, VP, Strategy and Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo and all Pure Storage product and service names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-to-announce-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-301284968.html

SOURCE Pure Storage