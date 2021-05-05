Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $16.94 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is shown in the chart below.

Because Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which is in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is poor. This is the debt and cash of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $390 million and loss of $0.407 a share. Its operating margin is 22.56%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is -6.6%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -18.1%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers's return on invested capital is 4.17, and its cost of capital is 9.17. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is shown below:

In closing, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 77% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

