LDR Capital Management LLC Buys Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Postal Realty Trust Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust

- New Purchases: PLYA, PSTL, HR, HTA, OHI, HIW, PDM, KRC, VER, RLJ, SRC, LADR, BXP, AFIN, PSB, NNN, ACC, NXRT, CUZ, OUT, AKR, GMRE, ACRE,
- Added Positions: GNL, BXMT, APTS,
- Sold Out: STAY, QTSPB.PFD, RLJPA.PFD, BHRPB.PFD,
- SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) - 584,320 shares, 33.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 435,288 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
- Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) - 533,895 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 1,189,216 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) - 281,098 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 1,189,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)
LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 99,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)
LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTSPB.PFD)
LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $129.53 and $149.58, with an estimated average price of $141.16.Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05.Sold Out: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHRPB.PFD)
LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.65 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $17.47.
