LDR Capital Management LLC Buys Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Postal Realty Trust Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company LDR Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Postal Realty Trust Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, sells Extended Stay America Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LDR Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, LDR Capital Management LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LDR Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ldr+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LDR Capital Management LLC
  1. SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) - 584,320 shares, 33.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
  2. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 435,288 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  3. Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) - 533,895 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  4. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 1,189,216 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) - 281,098 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
New Purchase: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 1,189,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 99,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTSPB.PFD)

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $129.53 and $149.58, with an estimated average price of $141.16.

Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

Sold Out: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHRPB.PFD)

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.65 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $17.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of LDR Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

