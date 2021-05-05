LDR Capital Management LLC Buys Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Postal Realty Trust Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust

Investment company LDR Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Postal Realty Trust Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, sells Extended Stay America Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LDR Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, LDR Capital Management LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LDR Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ldr+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) - 584,320 shares, 33.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 435,288 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) - 533,895 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 1,189,216 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) - 281,098 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 1,189,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 99,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $129.53 and $149.58, with an estimated average price of $141.16.

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.65 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $17.47.