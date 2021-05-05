Glassman Wealth Services Buys Maximus Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, Appian Corp

- New Purchases: DGRO, 7H80, ARKW, AMRS, AI, CCIV, FLQL, PLYA, SCVX, UPST, VNET, ABNB, AKTS, ALLE, AYX, APA, AIRC, AIV, ACGL, AROW, AT, AVTR, BMI, BFIN, BWFG, BBBY, BHE, BILL, BDSI, BNGO, BIO, BL, BOOT, BWB, BLDR, CAC, CMO, CARA, PRTS, CNBKA, LUMN, CHNG, CPK, CIA, CLNE, CLF, NET, CGNT, CGNT, COHR, CMCO, SBS, CXW, CROX, CSWI, CTS, DAN, DAR, DB, APPS, SOXL, DLB, DM, DLTH, DT, LOCO, ENIA, ENPH, PLUS, ESSA, EXPI, EXPR, EZPW, FN, FMNB, FARO, FATE, FRBA, FCFS, FCF, THFF, FLIC, FIXD, FUNC, FND, FRPT, GNRC, ROCK, GHVI, HLIT, HMY, HCI, HRI, HRTG, HBCP, HBNC, HNP, HUBS, HII, IMKTA, IPAR, RPV, IGSB, AAXJ, EEM, GSG, KAMN, KE, KKR, KREF, KN, LEA, LMND, LQDT, LBC, MNKD, MED, OIH, NAKD, FIZZ, NOV, NRC, NP, NNI, NEO, NEWR, NUAN, OSIS, OGE, OSTK, OMI, PCRX, PCB, PCSB, PNR, PRGO, PETS, PBFS, PLXS, PRAA, PBH, UYM, TQQQ, PTVCB, PCYO, PZN, QS, QUOT, RPD, RDFN, RBC, RNR, RIGL, RHI, RCKT, ROG, SASR, SCHZ, SCHG, SCHA, 5220, POOL, SGEN, SLCT, SENEA, SFL, SSTK, SLG, SM, SRNE, SJI, GLDM, SLY, SPT, SPSC, JOE, STAA, STFC, STLD, FCAM, SFIX, SRI, SNDL, NOVA, TDS, TDC, TTEK, TXRH, GRC, HCKT, REAL, TIPT, TR, WD5A, TIG, TRMB, TRST, TWST, RARE, UVSP, VGK, VTEB, VRNS, VER, VGAC, PID0, SPCE, VPG, VC, VNT, WAFD, WEYS, WSR, XL, XPEV, HYLB, YETI, ZG, ZS, XSLV, ICLN,
- Added Positions: MMS, VEU, XOM, VOO, PLTR, IVV, AMWL, VXF, VEA, ARKG, ARKK, DTE, RDS.B, ALGN, GOOG, AMC, BB, BA, COP, STZ, CRWD, DXCM, DIS, EL, XLF, FCX, JBLU, MA, SWKS, LUV, VXUS, WBA, NIO, VUG, FOXA, MMM, ABMD, ACAD, XLRN, ACN, ATVI, AEG, A, APD, ALK, ALB, ALC, ARE, ALXN, ALKS, LNT, ALL, ALLY, ATUS, AEE, AMH, AIG, ANAT, AMP, ABC, AME, FOLD, APH, ADI, ANSS, ANTM, AMAT, ADM, ARGX, ANET, ARW, ARWR, ASML, T, TEAM, ATO, ACB, ATHM, AVB, AVY, AVT, BIDU, BKR, BANF, CIB, BMO, BAC, BK, BHC, BAX, BDX, WRB, BBY, BHP, BIIB, BLK, BKNG, BAH, BWA, BYD, BP, BMY, BRX, BR, BEPC, BEP, BRO, CHRW, COG, CDNS, CAE, CZR, CCJ, CNQ, CNI, CP, CAJ, CGC, COF, CAH, CARR, CTLT, CTT, CAT, CATY, CBOE, CBRE, CM, CDW, CE, CVE, CNC, CNP, GIB, CHTR, CIM, CB, CHT, CHD, CIEN, CI, CINF, CTAS, C, CTXS, CMS, CNA, KO, KOF, CGNX, CTSH, CAG, CPRT, CTVA, CSGP, COUP, CS, CREE, CSX, CMI, CW, DRI, DVA, DE, DELL, DAL, DEO, DKS, DFS, DISCK, DISCA, DISH, DLTR, DGICA, DOV, DOW, DHI, DUK, DRE, DXC, EXP, EMN, EBAY, SATS, ECL, EW, ELAN, ESLT, EA, LLY, EMR, ENB, EHC, ENIC, ENR, XLE, E, ENTG, EPD, EOG, EPAM, EQR, ETSY, EVRG, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, FFIV, FNF, FFIN, FRC, FE, FISV, FIVN, FLT, FLIR, FMX, FTV, FBHS, AJG, GPS, IT, GE, GM, GPC, GIL, GILD, GPN, GDDY, GFI, GS, GWW, GRFS, GRUB, GSX, HAIN, HALO, HIG, HCA, PEAK, JKHY, HSY, HES, HPE, HPQ, HLT, HRL, HST, HWM, HSBC, HUM, HBAN, IAC, IBN, IEX, IDXX, INFO, IIVI, ILMN, IMO, INFY, VOYA, IR, NTLA, ICE, IHG, IFF, IP, IBM, INTU, ISRG, IOVA, IPGP, IQV, IRDM, IRBT, IRM, EFG, SJM, J, JCI, JNPR, KB, KDP, KEY, KEYS, KMB, KIM, KL, KSS, KEP, KHC, KR, LB, LHX, LH, LW, LVS, LZB, LEN, LIN, LYV, LKQ, LYG, LOGI, LOW, LPLA, MTSI, MCBC, MGA, MFC, MRO, MPC, MKL, MAS, MTCH, XLB, MXIM, MCD, MPW, MET, MGM, MCHP, MU, MSTR, MAA, MFG, MKSI, MRNA, MOH, MPWR, MCO, MS, MSI, MOTS, MSCI, NDAQ, NTRA, NGG, NBTB, NTAP, NTES, NBIX, NJR, NYCB, NEU, NWSA, NKE, NOK, NMR, JWN, NSC, NTRS, NLOK, NUE, NTR, NVDA, ORLY, OXY, OKTA, ODFL, OMC, ON, OTEX, OC, PCAR, PAAS, PK, PH, PAYC, PYPL, PSO, PTON, PENN, PAG, PHI, PSX, PDD, PINS, PXD, PLUG, PNC, PKX, PGF, PPD, PPL, PFG, PGR, PRU, PUK, TLK, PTCT, PSA, PVH, QGEN, QCOM, DGX, RL, RJF, RTX, REG, RELX, SOL, RSG, QSR, RVI, RNG, RKT, ROK, ROKU, ROST, RDS.A, PHG, SKM, SFM, SPGI, SFE, SNY, SBAC, SCHE, SCHM, NOW, SJR, SHG, SHOP, SPG, WORK, AOS, SWX, SPYD, SDY, SQ, STT, STM, SMFG, INN, SLF, SU, SIVB, SYF, SYNH, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TSM, TTWO, TPR, TEL, TECK, TDOC, TEO, TDY, TFX, TU, TER, TXT, SCHW, MOS, TTD, TRI, TKR, TMUS, TD, TOT, TSCO, TDG, TFC, TTMI, TWLO, TWTR, TYL, TSN, UBER, UDR, ULTA, UAA, UA, UNP, UAL, UNH, UPS, URI, USM, UTHR, UHS, USB, VALE, VLO, VWO, VB, VBK, VTI, VECO, VEEV, VTR, VCYT, VRSN, VRTX, VIAC, VLGEA, VMW, VNO, VMC, WAB, WMT, WM, WAT, W, WFC, WST, WAL, WDC, WU, WRK, WY, WPM, WHR, WMB, WSM, WIT, WMS, WDAY, WPP, WYNN, XFOR, XEL, XRX, AUY, YUM, ZBRA, ZEN, Z, ZBH, ZTS, ZM, ZTO, ZUO, ZNGA, IHI, GGN,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, APPN, BX, SCZ, IBB, IWM, AMZN, BXMT, EGBN, INTC, NFLX, SRE, NLY, EMB, NOC, PEP, STWD, XLK, ADBE, BABA, MO, AAL, AXP, AMGN, ARI, AZN, ADSK, BYND, CVX, CSCO, CLX, COST, CVS, DOCU, D, ES, FDX, FDN, HASI, HOLX, HD, SPLV, AGG, JBL, LRCX, LMT, LULU, MCK, NRZ, ORCL, PAYX, PFE, PLD, CRM, XLU, SO, SPY, SBUX, SYK, TRGP, TGT, AES, SHW, TJX, VNQ, VOX, VZ, V, ABBV, ADPT, AAP, AMD, AER, AFL, AEM, AKAM, ALNY, ACC, AGNC, AMT, AWK, ARMK, AIZ, ADP, AVLR, BLL, SAN, BCS, GOLD, BCE, BBL, BSX, BRFS, BTI, AVGO, BF.B, BRKR, CRH, CERN, CF, LNG, CME, LFC, XEC, CFG, CL, CMCSA, XLC, ED, XLY, CCI, DDOG, XRAY, DVN, FANG, DLR, DIOD, DG, EIX, ETR, EQIX, EQNR, EXPD, EXR, FNB, FAST, FSS, RACE, FIS, FEYE, FHN, FTNT, FNV, FMS, GME, GIS, GMAB, GSK, HAL, HBI, HTA, HIW, HFC, HMC, HON, H, ING, ICUI, XLI, IPG, NVTA, JHX, JBHT, JPM, KSU, K, KGC, LEG, LDOS, LXP, LBRDK, FWONK, L, LSI, MLM, MKC, MDC, MDT, MLCO, MTD, MUFG, MBT, TAP, MDLZ, MDB, MNST, NSTG, NFG, NKTR, EDU, NEM, NEE, NICE, NVS, NVAX, NVO, NVT, OHI, OKE, ORAN, IX, OTIS, OVV, PKG, PANW, PBA, PFGC, PM, PNW, PRF, PPG, PTC, PHM, QRVO, PWR, O, RETA, RGEN, RBA, RCI, ROL, ROP, RGLD, SAP, SRPT, SEE, SNN, SCCO, SE, SPLK, SF, STNE, STOR, TAK, TAL, TTM, TEF, TEVA, TXN, NWG, UL, TM, TRP, TKC, UBSI, VO, VAR, VEDL, VRSK, VTRS, VICI, VOD, WEC, WRI, WELL, WBK, XLNX, XYL, YUMC, ZION, SUI,
- Sold Out: BEAT, NMY, ETY, EEMV, NZF, RLJPA.PFD, NVG, EFAV, DLS, XLP, VTA, PMO, NEA, ETV, TCS, GAM, ETJ, VNQI, IGA, SGT, EVT, CPRX, HZNP, APTV, LDP, GHY, FPF, RPRX, IXC, IYE, IYF, MVT, MNP, HYT, LEO, CMU, UBS, MRVL, FVRR, AZD, FTCH, FTDR, EPRT, IQ, MDU, IRTC, NTNX, MEDP, ACIA, AU, REYN, FCN, AIV, AIV, DPZ, DECK, INGR, ESPO, CGEN, BVN, CHL, CEA, VXX, OSUR, GLO, WLTW, TIF, CXO, SLGN, AMED, CDNA, ST, QDEL, PAA, WPX, MSGS, NXST, HGEN, EVTC, MUSA, ESI, MANH, 50AA, PE, AXTA, SHAK, MCRB,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 277,615 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 1,274,862 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 262,258 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 6,133 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio.
- Snap-on Inc (SNA) - 101,048 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio.
Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)
Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.796000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $98.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 210 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (FLQL)
Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.22 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Maximus Inc (MMS)
Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 250.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 48,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 79,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 558.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 47,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.85%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in American Well Corp by 490.54%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)
Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $14.04.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)
Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.5.Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)
Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.65 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $16.11.Reduced: Appian Corp (APPN)
Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in Appian Corp by 99.25%. The sale prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 75.1%. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 905 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 55.5%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 2,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.68%. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 3,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN)
Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc by 22.62%. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $56.74, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 11,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 97.12%. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 114 shares as of 2021-03-31.
