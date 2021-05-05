Glassman Wealth Services Buys Maximus Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, Appian Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Glassman Wealth Services Buys Maximus Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, Appian Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Glassman Wealth Services (Current Portfolio) buys Maximus Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells BioTelemetry Inc, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, Appian Corp, Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glassman Wealth Services. As of 2021Q1, Glassman Wealth Services owns 1594 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Glassman Wealth Services's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glassman+wealth+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Glassman Wealth Services
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 277,615 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  2. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 1,274,862 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 262,258 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  4. NVR Inc (NVR) - 6,133 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio.
  5. Snap-on Inc (SNA) - 101,048 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.796000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $98.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (FLQL)

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.22 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 250.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 48,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 79,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 558.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 47,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.85%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in American Well Corp by 490.54%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $14.04.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.5.

Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.65 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $16.11.

Reduced: Appian Corp (APPN)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in Appian Corp by 99.25%. The sale prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 75.1%. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 55.5%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 2,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.68%. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 3,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc by 22.62%. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $56.74, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 11,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 97.12%. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 114 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Glassman Wealth Services. Also check out:

1. Glassman Wealth Services's Undervalued Stocks
2. Glassman Wealth Services's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Glassman Wealth Services's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Glassman Wealth Services keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider