Glassman Wealth Services Buys Maximus Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, Appian Corp

Investment company Glassman Wealth Services Current Portfolio ) buys Maximus Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells BioTelemetry Inc, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, Appian Corp, Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glassman Wealth Services. As of 2021Q1, Glassman Wealth Services owns 1594 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Glassman Wealth Services's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glassman+wealth+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 277,615 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 1,274,862 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 262,258 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% NVR Inc (NVR) - 6,133 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Snap-on Inc (SNA) - 101,048 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.796000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $98.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.22 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 250.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 48,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 79,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 558.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 47,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.85%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in American Well Corp by 490.54%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $14.04.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.5.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.65 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $16.11.

Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in Appian Corp by 99.25%. The sale prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 75.1%. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 55.5%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 2,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.68%. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 3,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc by 22.62%. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $56.74, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 11,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glassman Wealth Services reduced to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 97.12%. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Glassman Wealth Services still held 114 shares as of 2021-03-31.