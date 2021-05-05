Asio Capital, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, The Kraft Heinz Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Regions Financial Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Novartis AG

New Purchases: WFC, KHC, XOM, TSCO, MU, ADBE, UNP, FNDF, RDS.B, WMB, BA, DB, CBOE, REGN, DKNG, DIS,

Investment company Asio Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, The Kraft Heinz Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Micron Technology Inc, sells Regions Financial Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Novartis AG, Unilever PLC, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asio Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Asio Capital, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 105,540 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 74,123 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,931 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,379 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 23,606 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 86,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 84,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 50,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $194.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 14,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 26,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 4,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 225.17%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $389.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 7,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 52.93%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 58,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 61.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 42,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 71.22%. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $127.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.