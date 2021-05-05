Asio Capital, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, The Kraft Heinz Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Regions Financial Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Novartis AG

- New Purchases: WFC, KHC, XOM, TSCO, MU, ADBE, UNP, FNDF, RDS.B, WMB, BA, DB, CBOE, REGN, DKNG, DIS,
- Added Positions: ANTM, BMY, VZ, XBI, GPN, ABBV, LMT, WMT, BAC, MRK, IBB, FB, JNJ, GD, CRM, PEP, TTWO, SWKS, UNH, VCSH, LOW, IJR, MMM, RTX, PG, BABA, DECK, GOOG, SYF, DOW, MSFT, MDT, AAPL, T, DOCU, PANW, KEY, FDX, HCA, VV,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, ATCO, COF, JPM, CVS, SCCO, LH, GS, NVDA, UBER, ULTA, V, SNV, AVGO, LEN, MMC, CEQP, LHX, ET, EPD, HD,
- Sold Out: RF, MDLZ, NVS, UL, TFC, SYY, KDP, GBIL, ECL,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 105,540 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 74,123 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,931 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,379 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 23,606 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 86,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 84,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 50,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $194.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 14,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 26,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 4,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 225.17%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $389.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 7,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 52.93%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 58,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 61.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 42,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 71.22%. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $127.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.
