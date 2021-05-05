Horrell Capital Management, Inc. Buys Limelight Networks Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc, Sells Teradata Corp, Korn Ferry, CommVault Systems Inc

- New Purchases: GDDY, CAR, BXS, XLE, MSOS, EDIV, SPHB, VBR, VIG, RNWK, JMIA, STPK, V9G, SNDL, LEN, OIH, ALB,
- Added Positions: LLNW, RGP, CNNE, JNPR, NOK, XLF, XLI, XLB, XLC, XLK, XLY, EMR, GTBIF, 6CQ, GBTC, SLV,
- Reduced Positions: TDC, KFY, CVLT, NTCT, SWIR, DXC, ADTN, MFGP, SCWX, AMZN, LUV, JPM, MSFT, SHOP, KHC,
- Sold Out: HCSG, USCR, CSCO, HAL, OPK, CRBP, AA,
For the details of Horrell Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horrell+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Horrell Capital Management, Inc.
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 91,547 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 22,262 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Lennox International Inc (LII) - 31,770 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 31,770 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 54,416 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.44 and $75, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 19,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BancorpSouth Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $34.95, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.63 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Limelight Networks Inc by 3000.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 465,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Resources Connection Inc (RGP)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Resources Connection Inc by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 526,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 54.27%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 71.24%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 107.95%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 114.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $33.94, with an estimated average price of $30.2.Sold Out: US Concrete Inc (USCR)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $53.87.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24.Sold Out: OPKO Health Inc (OPK)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in OPKO Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $4.79.
