Horrell Capital Management, Inc. Buys Limelight Networks Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc, Sells Teradata Corp, Korn Ferry, CommVault Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Horrell Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Limelight Networks Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc, Resources Connection Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, sells Teradata Corp, Korn Ferry, CommVault Systems Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc, NetScout Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horrell Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Horrell Capital Management, Inc. owns 189 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horrell Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horrell+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Horrell Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 91,547 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  2. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 22,262 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  3. Lennox International Inc (LII) - 31,770 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 31,770 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  5. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 54,416 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.44 and $75, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 19,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BancorpSouth Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $34.95, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.63 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Limelight Networks Inc by 3000.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 465,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Resources Connection Inc (RGP)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Resources Connection Inc by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 526,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 54.27%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 71.24%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 107.95%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 114.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $33.94, with an estimated average price of $30.2.

Sold Out: US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $53.87.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Sold Out: OPKO Health Inc (OPK)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in OPKO Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $4.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Horrell Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

