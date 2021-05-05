Logo
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. Buys First Horizon Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Magnite Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Horizon Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Magnite Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, NovoCure during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. owns 768 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/total+clarity+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 22,756 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 34,475 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.02%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 19,735 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11%
  4. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 46,313 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  5. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 70,407 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 144,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 24,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 23,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 36,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.70%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 32,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 67.79%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 66.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider