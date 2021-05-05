Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. Buys First Horizon Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Magnite Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

New Purchases: FHN, MDLZ, VTIP, FNX, KRE, BKLN, SHY, FNDF, SLV, IGOV, NEAR, DWAS, MTUM, PTH, VFH, USM, LMT, FXO, LUMN, FDP, WFG, DFE, AMX, ONCT, SMMU, SOXX, GABC, HD, NOC, FTC, IVW, BZH, WRK, QQQE, COF, CNP, UFS, ITW, OGE, ORCL, CBOE, DMTK, SE, ED, DE, EXC, CRWD, FXH, IJR, CNI, GD, TILE, NSC, DGX, CRM, TJX, ARKW, IPAY, BDX, D, OI, VLO, SHOP, DNL, VWO, MMM, KO, CCI, TGTX, TSCO, UFPI, FFA, CYBR, OKTA, DDOG, REYN, EEM, SCHG, SCHV, CREE, LLY, FE, MLHR, J, MTH, VTRS, NDSN, SAP, STWD, FB, CLPT, DOCU, VCSH, AXP, COST, CMI, MAR, MSI, NFLX, ON, PNW, SU, UTG, HBI, GRX, EDIT, TTD, MDB, WORK, IJH, IJS, IUSG, MUB, SPYG, ADI, ARCC, CP, CMCSA, COO, MIDD, PTC, PEP, RADA, LUV, TXN, TSN, NAZ, TRIL, BWXT, KNSL, FLGT, IHE, MGK, MUNI, PGX, SPDW, XLK, XMMO, MO, AIG, AMAT, GILD, ISRG, LXP, LOW, MKSI, MGA, MSEX, RTX, RFI, BEP, IOVA, VRSK, NOW, CINR, WIX, KRP, PAGS, DKNG, PLTR, DGRO, FVD, IGM, IJT, MBB, PNQI, SPHD, STPZ, XSD, ACN, ADBE, CCJ, CRIS, DUK, F, HOLX, MKL, NICE, NDAQ, ROK, SRE, SO, TM, UPS, WHR, WEC, PAC, JPC, UTF, OCSL, ZTS, PAYC, TCON, Z, PAVM, SPOT, ACA, MRNA, UBER, BLOK, CSM, DIA, FBT, FXN, IEFA, IGHG, IGRO, SMH, SPYV, VIG, AMD, ALK, ADM, GOLD, BIIB, CVX, DCP, EXEL, FICO, HSBC, IONS, KR, LOGI, MDU, MGEE, MSTR, MS, OLN, PRU, PEG, SPTN, AXON, UNP, YUM, HEES, ADX, TWN, NEA, HTGC, LULU, SBRA, MPC, ZNGA, GMED, PCI, GOOG, APPF, AXSM, COUP, CRSP, IIPR, CLNC, ESTC, PINS, TMDX, AGGY, FPX, GDX, IEMG, IWO, IXN, IYF, IYW, JQUA, LIT, QCLN, SCHP, SGDM, SPEM, SPLV, SPSM, SPTS, VXUS, XHE, AMN, AKAM, ALXN, DOX, ASYS, ALOT, BP, BKH, CEVA, CF, CSX, CAMT, CAH, CHKP, CGNX, DLR, EW, ENB, EPD, XOM, FDX, FISV, FLEX, FLO, FLR, GIS, HAL, HPQ, HMC, ILMN, IBA, INTU, LTC, LAKE, LVS, MKC, VIVO, MU, SEEL, NKE, NWN, KZIA, ORA, PNC, PKE, PEGA, CDMO, PKI, PDEX, O, RVP, SLB, SWM, TRV, AVNW, SLF, TCF, TRNS, TREX, WEN, UGI, USB, UAA, UL, WBA, WM, ZBH, EBAY, IRBT, INTT, L, ISDR, OPRX, ET, TDG, RNP, WU, DAL, MELI, PM, BS50, CLW, SIX, VUZI, STAG, SHSP, PSX, WDAY, CDW, CHGG, CGC, JD, VNOM, OCUL, W, NVTA, ETSY, TDOC, LOB, NGVT, ROKU, INSP, YETI, AVTR, FSLY, RVLV, PSNL, HCAT, ORCC, BEPC, ABNB, HYFM, DLN, EWT, FAD, FXR, GWX, HEDJ, HYMB, INDY, IPO, ITM, IWP, IXC, IXUS, IYH, JPIN, PDBC, PFF, PICK, PSJ, PZA, RPV, SLYV, SPMD, USMV, USO, VNLA, VPL, XBI, XLB, XLP, DDD, SRPT, ABMD, ACU, ATVI, LNT, GNSS, BLL, BLFS, BWA, BSX, VIAC, CECE, CDNS, CUK, CRI, CERS, CI, C, TPR, CAG, XRAY, DXCM, DGII, INFI, EGAN, ENS, EXAS, FLIR, ASUR, FCX, GRVY, GILT, GPN, HST, HUN, IDXX, INO, IRIX, ITI, KLAC, LRCX, APTO, MAGS, MRO, MITK, MT, MCRI, MNR, NVEC, EPM, NEPH, NVMI, NVAX, OSBC, PAR, PDFS, PAYX, QCOM, RMBS, SRGA, STM, SEB, SLAB, SWKS, SONY, SSYS, SNPS, TER, TRN, UFPT, UTHR, OLED, WFC, WAL, AMOV, CMG, CSBR, ISR, NEO, MXF, LDOS, LMAT, ALLT, REED, GTE, CTSO, VNRX, CELH, APEN, IRDM, DAN, CDNA, WKHS, ORGS, CHTR, MXL, CDXS, ELMD, COR, IPHI, LPLA, KMI, HZNP, CHEF, GNE, CLVS, REGI, PRLB, ENPH, PHIO, TYME, NCLH, ICLR, SBSW, ECOM, EQX, RNG, VEEV, VCYT, TNDM, PULM, VBLT, HUBS, STOR, QRVO, VSTO, ADAP, CWEN, RPD, PJT, SYBX, PDSB, PSTG, TWLO, AIRG, MYOV, ANAB, HEXO, SSTI, TQB, DCPH, BAND, SAIL, QTRX, BTAI, ZS, MREO, SURF, AUTL, TENB, OPRA, FTCH, STRO, UPWK, ALLO, LTHM, DELL, ZM, BYND, NET, XGN, ANVS, BEAM, ARNC, NCNO, BIGC, SNOW, U, 40Y1, CAPA, QS, GMTX, BAB, BIL, BNDX, BSV, CMF, DON, DXJ, EBND, EEMS, EEMV, EFAV, EMB, EWX, GOVT, HACK, HDV, HYLB, IAU, IBB, ICF, IEO, IFV, IJJ, ITB, IWR, JETS, JNK, KBE, LGLV, PSI, SPIP, SRVR, TOTL, UCO, VNQ, VOE, VONG, VRP, XLF, XLI, XLU,

RDVY, GLD, FMB, T, VZ, INTC, IVV, WPC, DVY, MDC, VTI, SDY, V, JPST, GSY, MINT, FXL, VUG, DIS, MSFT, AMZN, AMT, AAPL, CVS, EXP, INGR, ABT, SLQD, ADSK, BRK.B, IWY, IHI, CAT, COP, NVDA, BOTZ, PYPL, NXPI, DG, KL, JNJ, AUPH, MCD, BA, MCHP, TMO, Reduced Positions: LQD, MGNI, QUAL, VO, NVCR, APPN, SPSB, SPT, IWF, QQQ, FTCS, XLV, ARKK, VB, FIXD, ARKG, SPY, XLY, AGZ, ALC, NVS, IGSB, ICLN, MDT, CSCO, LADR, JKE, CLX, BABA, LMBS, SPLG, LIN, PFE, DEO, IGV, QTEC, AGG, BOND, DOW, RGEN, MFNC, GOOGL, NEE, IBUY, FDN, BAX, MA, TSM, RY, ORI, CALM, TSLA,

Investment company Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys First Horizon Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Magnite Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, NovoCure during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. owns 768 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 22,756 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 34,475 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.02% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 19,735 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 46,313 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 70,407 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 144,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 24,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 23,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 36,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.70%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 32,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 67.79%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 66.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41.