Allegion to Attend 2021 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference





Allegion+plc (NYSE: ALLE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Shannon will discuss the companys long-term strategy at the 2021 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 12.









A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegions investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking+here.









About Allegion









Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.









For more, visit www.allegion.com.





