Euro Manganese Announces Results of Special Meeting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Euro Manganese Announces Results of Special Meeting

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that, at a Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 5, 2021, shareholders have approved each of the following resolutions:

a) for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.4 of the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX"), the ratification of the issuance of 41,666,666 CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs", with each CDI representing one common share) as part of the closing of the first tranche of a private placement (the "Tranche 1 Placement") of the Company announced on March 22, 2021 (the "Offering");

b) for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.1 of the ASX, the issuance of 8,333,334 CDIs to certain sophisticated and professional investors as part of the closing of the second tranche of the Offering (the "Tranche 2 Placement"); and

c) for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.1 of the ASX, the issuance of 2,500,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrrants") to Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited ("Canaccord"), in connection with Canaccord's remuneration for acting as lead manager of the Offering.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2(d) of the ASX, detailed results of the voting from the Meeting, all of which were carried out and decided by ballot, are set out below.

Total VotesVotes For% ForVotes Against% AgainstVotes
Withheld
/Abstained
Resolution 1 Ratification and approval of issuance of 41,666,666 CDIs under the Tranche 1 Placement79,421,53655,965,48670.466398,5630.50223,057,487
Resolution 2
Approval of issuance of 8,333,334 CDIs under the Tranche 2 Placement		79,421,53671,952,54590.596409,0040.5157,059,987
Resolution 3
Approval of issuance of 2,500,000 Broker Warrants to Canaccord		79,421,53678,461,81298.792657,7860.828301,938

The Company disregarded the following votes, from the applicable resolutions, as required by Listing Rule 14.11 of the ASX:

a) votes cast by any person (or any associates of such person) who participated in the Tranche 1 Placement from Resolution 1;

b) votes cast by any person (or any associates of such person) who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed share issuance under the Tranche 2 Placement (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of Shares) from Resolution 2; and

c) votes cast by Canaccord (or any associates of Canaccord) who will be receiving Broker Warrants pursuant to Resolution 3.

Accordingly, the following voting exclusions applied to each of the resolutions below as required by the rules of the ASX:

  • Resolution 1: Total votes for Resolution 1 exclude nil votes cast by parties participating in the Tranche 1 Placement, which when excluded, results in a total of 79,421,536 Shares being voted in connection with Resolution 1.
  • Resolution 2: Total votes for Resolution 2 exclude nil votes cast by parties participating in the Tranche 2 Placement, which when excluded, results in a total of 79,421,536 Shares being voted in connection with Resolution 2.
  • Resolution 3: Total votes for Resolution 3 exclude nil votes cast by Canaccord which is to be issued Broker Warrants, which when excluded, results in a total of 79,421,536 Shares being voted in connection with Resolution 3.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2(e), the following information is being provided for the aggregate number of securities for which valid proxies were received before the Meeting:

Total VotesVotes For% ForVotes Against% AgainstVotes
Withheld
/Abstained
Resolution 1 Ratification and approval of issuance of 41,666,666 CDIs under the Tranche 1 Placement (1)79,421,53655,965,48670.466398,5630.50223,057,487
Resolution 2
Approval of issuance of 8,333,334 CDIs under the Tranche 2 Placement (2)		79,421,53671,952,54590.596409,0040.5157,059,987
Resolution 3
Approval of issuance of 2,500,000 Broker Warrants to Canaccord (3)		79,421,53678,461,81298.792657,7860.828301,938

1) Excludes nil votes cast by parties participating in the Tranche 1 Placement.

2) Excludes nil votes cast by parties participating in the Tranche 2 Placement.

3) Excludes nil votes cast by Canaccord (and directors and associates of Canaccord) which is to be issued Broker Warrants.

None of the Company appointed proxy holders were able to vote on any of the resolutions in their discretion.

The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Companys goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
Euro Manganese Inc.
Marco A. Romero
President & CEO
+604-681-1010 ext. 101

Fausto Taddei
Vice President, Corporate Development
& Corporate Secretary
+604-681-1010 ext. 105

Media inquiries:
Ron Shewchuk
Director of Communications
(604) 781-2199

E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.mn25.ca

Company Address:
#709 -700 West Pender St.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8


900ea22b-97d4-4445-b895-b9bfc70d11e2
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)