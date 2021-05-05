Logo
Aris Gold AGM to be Held May 11, 2021; First Quarter Results to Follow After Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: ALLXF) will hold its annual and general meeting of shareholders (AGM) on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10am PDT/1pm EDT. Due to ongoing COVID-19 circumstances, the Aris Gold AGM will be held in a virtual format via live audiocast.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who have properly registered will be able to attend, participate and vote at the AGM online at https://web.lumiagm.com/232065874. Beneficial shareholders who have not appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the AGM as guests and view the webcast, but will not be able to participate or vote at the meeting.

Unless you intend to vote during the meeting, registered shareholder proxy forms must be received by Odyssey Trust Company (Odyssey) by 10am PDT/1pm EDT on Friday, May 7, 2021.

In addition to being named as a proxyholder, proxyholders must register with Odyssey before the Proxy Deadline in order for the proxyholder to participate. Odyssey will provide the proxyholder with a username after the voting deadline has passed.

Aris Gold will also announce first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after market hours.

About Aris Gold

Aris Gold is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX under the symbol ARIS. The Company is led by an executive team with a demonstrated track record of creating value through building globally relevant gold mining companies. Aris Gold operates the Marmato mine in Colombia, where a modernization and expansion program is underway, and the Juby project, an advanced exploration stage gold project in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario, Canada. Aris Gold plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.

Additional information on Aris Gold can be found at www.arisgold.com and www.sedar.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aris-gold-agm-to-be-held-may-11-2021-first-quarter-results-to-follow-after-market-301285014.html

SOURCE Aris Gold Corporation

