LGI Homes Reports April 2021 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced it closed 948 homes in April 2021, up from 605 homes closed in April 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 56.7%. The Company ended the first four months of 2021 with 3,509 home closings, a 43.8% increase over 2,440 home closings during the first four months of 2020.



As of April 30, 2021, the Company had 105 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Companys website at www.lgihomes.com.

