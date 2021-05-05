Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against ChemoCentryx, Inc. – CCXI

RADNOR, Pa., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( CCXI) (ChemoCentryx) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired ChemoCentryx common stock between November 26, 2019 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period).



Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired ChemoCentryx common stock during the Class Period may, no later than July 6, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at [email protected]; or click https://www.ktmc.com/chemocentryx-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=chemocentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new medications targeting inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. ChemoCentryxs lead drug candidate is avacopan, which ChemoCentryx describes as a potential first-in-class, orally-administered molecule that employs a novel, highly targeted mode of action in the treatment of ANCA vasculitis and other complement-driven autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The Class Period commences on November 26, 2019. After the market closed on November 25, 2019, ChemoCentryx issued a press release announcing Positive Topline Data from Pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE Trial Demonstrating Avacopans Superiority Over Standard of Care in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants lauded the results of the ADVOCATE Phase III trial, as well as the safety profile of avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV).

However, the truth was revealed on May 3, 2021 when, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a Briefing Document concerning ChemoCentryxs New Drug Application (NDA) #214487 for avacopan. In this Briefing Document, the FDA wrote that [c]omplexities of the study design, as detailed in the briefing document, raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of AAV. The Briefing Document continued that [a]lthough primary efficacy comparisons were statistically significant, the review team has identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainties about the interpretability of these data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results. The FDA also raised serious safety concerns with avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. Following this news, the price of ChemoCentryxs common stock fell over 45% in one day, down from its May 3, 2021 closing price of $48.82 per share to a May 4, 2021 close of $26.63 per share.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryxs NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ChemoCentryx investors may, no later than July 6, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class members claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

