Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company also declares preferred stock dividend

PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., May 5, 2021

MCLEAN, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share payable May 28, 2021, to stockholders of record as of May 17, 2021. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995. Dividends declared by the company are eligible for direct reinvestment in the company's common stock under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For additional Plan information, stockholders should contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 1-888-985-2057 (inside the U.S. and Canada) or 1-781-575-2725 (outside the U.S. and Canada).

Capital One Financial (PRNewsfoto/Capital One Financial Corporati)

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (the "Series E Preferred Stock"), based on a floating rate equal to the three-month U.S. dollar London interbank offered rate plus a spread of 3.80 percent per annum. The dividend of $10.197944 per share will be paid on June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.20 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (the "Series G Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series G Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series G Preferred Stock. The dividend of $13.00 per share (equivalent to $0.325 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.00 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (the "Series H Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series H Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock. The dividend of $15.00 per share (equivalent to $0.375 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.00 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (the "Series I Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series I Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock. The dividend of $12.50 per share (equivalent to $0.3125 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 4.80 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (the "Series J Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series J Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock. The dividend of $12.00 per share (equivalent to $0.30 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 4.625 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (the "Series K Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series K Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series K Preferred Stock. The dividend of $11.5625 per share (equivalent to $0.2890625 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $310.3 billion in deposits and $425.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Visit the Capital One newsroom for more Capital One news.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-one-announces-quarterly-dividend-301285034.html

SOURCE Capital One Financial Corporation

