Hershey Voluntarily Recalls Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping Due to Undeclared Almonds

HERSHEY, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced a voluntary recall of a single lot of Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping in a 7.25-oz. (205g) bottle with UPC (346000) after learning that 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping which is made with almonds. Hershey is initiating the voluntary recall to protect public health. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3, 2021 and bear the product code 25JSAS1. Pictures of the product are included below and are available on www.thehersheycompany.com

Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased before April 15, 2021 are not included in this recall. No other Shell Topping flavors or products distributed by Hershey are involved in this situation.

Hershey has instructed all retailers that received the affected product to immediately remove it from store shelves.

There have been no reports of illness or injury to date. The situation arose due to an isolated error at a contract manufacturing facility. Immediate steps were taken to prevent recurrence. Hershey is conducting this recall with the full knowledge and cooperation of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who purchased Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping products after April 15 with lot code 25JSAS1 should not consume the product and should contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund by calling 1-866-528-6848 Monday through Friday from (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST) or visit www.askhershey.com.

