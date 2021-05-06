Perficient Inc (PRFT) CFO Paul E Martin Sold $664,800 of Shares

CFO of Perficient Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul E Martin (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of PRFT on 05/04/2021 at an average price of $66.48 a share. The total sale was $664,800.
