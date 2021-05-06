Providence First Trust Co Buys Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: PBW, IWF, AAPL, PYPL, IBB, MMM, VWO, CVS, IYT, ITA,

Investment company Providence First Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence First Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Providence First Trust Co owns 80 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 86,329 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 117,126 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.04% Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 90,674 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 73,937 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 213,175 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27%

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $82.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 33,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $253.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 12,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $247.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 10,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 16,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 20,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 12,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 32,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 135.64%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $443.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 117,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 47,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 62,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Providence First Trust Co reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 86.33%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.97%. Providence First Trust Co still held 2,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 38.38%. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Providence First Trust Co still held 107,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence First Trust Co reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 34.05%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Providence First Trust Co still held 30,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.