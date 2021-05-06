Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc Buys Service Properties Trust, Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: PLTR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Service Properties Trust, Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 6,761,970 shares, 91.73% of the total portfolio. Diamond S Shipping Inc (DSSI) - 1,523,733 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Service Properties Trust (SVC) - 828,238 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.99% Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG) - 60,193 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 5,079 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. New Position

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Service Properties Trust by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 828,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.