Capital City Trust Co Buys Capital City Bank Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital City Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Capital City Bank Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital City Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Capital City Trust Co owns 118 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+city+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO
  1. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 727,405 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.12%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,146 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,180 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 81,388 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio.
  5. Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) - 311,702 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 592.27%
New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG)

Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Capital City Bank Group Inc by 592.27%. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 311,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 109.02%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 109.51%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 58.14%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Capital City Trust Co reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.01%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Capital City Trust Co still held 8,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.



