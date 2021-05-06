Capital City Trust Co Buys Capital City Bank Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: MDLZ, CPB, SO,
- Added Positions: CCBG, KO, TFC, WMT, CVX, CL, PM, AMZN, MO, PG, MPC, SPYX, RTX, ABC, USB, BAC, TROW, MSFT, XOM, V, BX, AVGO, TGT, JPM, GOOGL, IVW, GPN, GLD, ABBV, IBM, AMGN, LYB, BLK, FISV, AEP, UNH, CSCO, COP, T, GD, TMO, CTSH, JNJ, ENB, VZ, CVS, DIS, MRK, BRK.B, FTV, ADP, CARR, OTIS, IJT, FHI, VOO, ANET, HD, ROK, EMR, CMP, ETN, ADI, PEP, SLF,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, UNP, NEE, IWF, INTC, MCD, ROP, IGSB, AFL, VFC, SYY, NKE, HUM, FAST, ABT, PPG, BA,
- Sold Out: QCOM,
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 727,405 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,146 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,180 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 81,388 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio.
- Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) - 311,702 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 592.27%
Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG)
Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Capital City Bank Group Inc by 592.27%. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 311,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 109.02%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 109.51%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 58.14%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Capital City Trust Co reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.01%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Capital City Trust Co still held 8,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.
