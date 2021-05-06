Stockman Asset Management Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, VEREIT Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Invesco S&P 50

- New Purchases: ANGL, VER, CSR, RDVY, ALTA, BAC, ITW, LH, EOI, EXD,
- Added Positions: LMBS, AAPL, PFE, T, MRK, PG, GSK, MIC, NWE, IBM, BUD, UL, BMY, SCHB, WBA, PNNT, EFC, APTS, MDU, RTX, LADR, KHC, VTI, BRK.B, FIBK, HD, ORCL, TRTX, EMQQ, CVS, AGG, VZ, CLNC, NRZ, IJR, IVW, EXG, TSLA, ZBH, BSV, SPTM, F, DUK, AM,
- Reduced Positions: PCI, QQQ, NUV, RSP, SCHD, SCHX, SCHM, CVX, VCSH, JPM, SYY, EFA, QCOM, IGSB, GE, VNQ, SCHW, SCHZ, INTC, XOP, DHR, COST, XLY, SCHF, EMR, DIS, SCHA, TGT, USB, AXP, HON, VWO, PEP, GBCI, TMO, ABT, LLY, IWF, MCD, JNJ, IWM, IJH, IVV, SLB, EBMT, MGK, BKNG, TRV, VIAC, MMM, VO, WFC, VIG, MMC, EPD, CAT, AMZN, GOOG,
- Sold Out: SPSB, CGNX, PFF, 50AA, WXC1, IAU, AIO, CINF, A, TCS, FIS, ROG, JOE, VERY, LUMN, MTW,
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 521,220 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 488.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,882 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,553 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.77%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 63,301 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,621 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Centerspace (CSR)
Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $68 and $73.42, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $235.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altabancorp (ALTA)
Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 488.59%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 521,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pennant Park Investment Corp (PNNT)
Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp by 92.36%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $5.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 85,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS)
Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $7.17 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ellington Financial Inc (EFC)
Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)
Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Ladder Capital Corp by 48.16%. The purchase prices were between $9.44 and $12.31, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 55,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.Sold Out: Cognex Corp (CGNX)
Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $75.19 and $93.99, with an estimated average price of $83.47.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Centerspace (WXC1)
Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Reduced: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Stockman Asset Management reduced to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund by 49.76%. The sale prices were between $20.95 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Stockman Asset Management still held 45,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Stockman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.74%. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Stockman Asset Management still held 33,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.
