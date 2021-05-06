Logo
GSB Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Equifax Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GSB Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Equifax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GSB Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, GSB Wealth Management, LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GSB Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gsb+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GSB Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 15,915,003 shares, 21.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 4,448,266 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 935,935 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82216.18%
  4. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 1,349,439 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 3,470,943 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55390.70%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.26%. The holding were 15,915,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 4,448,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $127.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 1,349,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 5,180,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 2,353,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 901,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 82216.18%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.82%. The holding were 935,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 55390.70%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 3,470,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 49780.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 4,912,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 16213.69%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 652,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 30727.91%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,418,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 33108.70%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,095,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65.



