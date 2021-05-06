Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Johnson & Johnson, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, NetApp Inc

- New Purchases: XLI, JNJ, PM, PEG, MO, SYNA, LEN, CAH, WHR, DGX, PXD, MMM, TSN, BWA, SWKS, EBAY, SMG, IVZ, OXY, UAA, FCX, FEYE, KR, PG, MDLZ, RTX, TWTR, NVDA, ED, KO, BIG, SQ, AXP, LMT, CI, NUS,
- Added Positions: MRK, AAPL, HD, AOR, EFA, XLY, T, PFE, ABT, AMGN, MSFT, TEL,
- Reduced Positions: GXC, VOO, XLU, PGX, CMA, EMB, IAU, NTR, ILF, AVGO, SNA, GBX, FL, KEY, ALK, WBA, MDC, CAT, TFC, MCK, LEG,
- Sold Out: VTI, BMY, NTAP, CHWY, PDD, HOG, VIAC, DECK, TSLA, NOW, ALGN, FB, VZ, WMT, ENPH, MELI, ZBH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 62,412 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 59,893 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 63,655 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 69,853 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 184,513 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 69,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 11,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 17,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 20,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $134.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 7,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17.
