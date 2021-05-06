Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Johnson & Johnson, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, NetApp Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Johnson & Johnson, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, NetApp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fleming Island, FL, based Investment company Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP (Current Portfolio) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Johnson & Johnson, Philip Morris International Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, NetApp Inc, Chewy Inc, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP. As of 2021Q1, Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP owns 82 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camarda+wealth+advisory+group%2C+lllp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 62,412 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  2. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 59,893 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  3. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 63,655 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  4. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 69,853 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 184,513 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 69,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 11,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 17,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 20,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $134.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 7,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP. Also check out:

1. Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Camarda Wealth Advisory Group, LLLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider