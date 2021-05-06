Logo
Penbrook Management LLC Buys Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Crescent Point Energy Corp, Intrusion Inc, Sells XPEL Inc, 3D Systems Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Penbrook Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Crescent Point Energy Corp, Intrusion Inc, Desktop Metal Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, sells XPEL Inc, 3D Systems Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, 2U Inc, Vicor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penbrook Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Penbrook Management LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penbrook Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penbrook+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penbrook Management LLC
  1. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 171,950 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,526 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,700 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  4. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 15,200 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  5. Kopin Corp (KOPN) - 325,580 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.88%
New Purchase: Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 270,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Intrusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 47,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp by 2117.31%. The purchase prices were between $2.37 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.52. The stock is now traded at around $4.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 313,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intevac Inc (IVAC)

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Intevac Inc by 48.02%. The purchase prices were between $5.43 and $7.78, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 185,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 710.00%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $482.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $5.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 171,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: XPEL Inc (XPEL)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in XPEL Inc. The sale prices were between $46.17 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $53.86.

Sold Out: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47.

Sold Out: Vicor Corp (VICR)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Vicor Corp. The sale prices were between $82.53 and $102.96, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.



