Penbrook Management LLC Buys Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Crescent Point Energy Corp, Intrusion Inc, Sells XPEL Inc, 3D Systems Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Penbrook Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Crescent Point Energy Corp, Intrusion Inc, Desktop Metal Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, sells XPEL Inc, 3D Systems Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, 2U Inc, Vicor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penbrook Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Penbrook Management LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penbrook Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penbrook+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 171,950 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,526 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,700 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 15,200 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Kopin Corp (KOPN) - 325,580 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.88%

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 270,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Intrusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 47,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp by 2117.31%. The purchase prices were between $2.37 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.52. The stock is now traded at around $4.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 313,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Intevac Inc by 48.02%. The purchase prices were between $5.43 and $7.78, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 185,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 710.00%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $482.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $5.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 171,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in XPEL Inc. The sale prices were between $46.17 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $53.86.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Vicor Corp. The sale prices were between $82.53 and $102.96, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.