Sterneck Capital Management, LLC Buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Williams Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Sterneck Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Williams Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, AbbVie Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterneck Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterneck+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sterneck Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,554 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.99%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 94,712 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 184,853 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.26%
  4. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN) - 117,017 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%
  5. First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund (FPF) - 159,223 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 170,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 184,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 62,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The GEO Group Inc by 138.64%. The purchase prices were between $7.2 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $8.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 47,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc by 81.97%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmark Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.76 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $8.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sterneck Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sterneck Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sterneck Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sterneck Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sterneck Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
