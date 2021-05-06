Sterneck Capital Management, LLC Buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Williams Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: PHYS, WMB, BABA, ABBV, ENB, PG, BMY, HT, INSG,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Sterneck Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Williams Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, AbbVie Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,554 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.99% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 94,712 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 184,853 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.26% JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN) - 117,017 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42% First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund (FPF) - 159,223 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 170,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 184,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 62,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The GEO Group Inc by 138.64%. The purchase prices were between $7.2 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $8.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 47,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc by 81.97%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmark Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.76 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $8.95.