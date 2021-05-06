Paradigm Capital Management Inc Buys Cohu Inc, Kirkland's Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

- New Purchases: BLDR, CNXC, MOD, ACLS, SIBN, QMCO, CCRN, LOKB.U, CUTR, JILL, FLXN,
- Added Positions: COHU, KIRK, LITE, IVC, TTMI, WCC, ZUMZ, ANGO, GNMK, CERS, SPNE, DCO, FN, CAL, GMED, SNX, ATEN, TLYS, BBY, IIVI, KELYA, KLIC, MASI, KIDS, SWKS, MKSI, MTRX, IAC, AEO, EME, GRMN, KFRC, OMCL, PKI, MXL, LEAF, PRGS, ADUS, TRHC, HI, SXT, CNDT, JELD,
- Reduced Positions: PEP, NXGN, MDRX, EXTR, JNJ, CL, SUM, PBI, AMWD, VCRA, CRNC, FLDM, CTRN, RBBN, CALX, INFN, CI, NPTN, ABST, MTCH, UCTT, BAX, PB, AMAT, MRAM, CAMP, BMY, QRVO, BRKS, FORM, INOV, PNTG, EXPR, ENSG, RDNT, FSS, CRNT, BHC,
- Sold Out: BMCH, MRVL, TCMD, AVNW, MRK, M, 1MJ1, AIN, CERN,
- R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 3,852,700 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,265,789 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 1,245,800 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) - 8,155,500 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) - 640,700 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 269,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 339,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SI-BONE Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quantum Corp (QMCO)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Quantum Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cohu Inc (COHU)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 978,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kirkland's Inc by 204.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 791,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 60.88%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 275,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invacare Corp (IVC)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Invacare Corp by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.82 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $8.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,643,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TTM Technologies Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,351,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 123.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.17 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $53.73.Sold Out: Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $26.33.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.Sold Out: Macy's Inc (M)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26.
