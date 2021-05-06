Logo
Paradigm Capital Management Inc Buys Cohu Inc, Kirkland's Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Paradigm Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cohu Inc, Kirkland's Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Concentrix Corp, sells PepsiCo Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, NextGen Healthcare Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Paradigm Capital Management Inc owns 149 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 3,852,700 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  2. Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,265,789 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 1,245,800 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  4. Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) - 8,155,500 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  5. Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) - 640,700 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 269,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 339,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SI-BONE Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quantum Corp (QMCO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Quantum Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 978,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kirkland's Inc by 204.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 791,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 60.88%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 275,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invacare Corp (IVC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Invacare Corp by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.82 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $8.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,643,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TTM Technologies Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,351,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 123.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.17 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $53.73.

Sold Out: Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: Macy's Inc (M)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
