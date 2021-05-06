Paradigm Capital Management Inc Buys Cohu Inc, Kirkland's Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

New Purchases: BLDR, CNXC, MOD, ACLS, SIBN, QMCO, CCRN, LOKB.U, CUTR, JILL, FLXN,

Investment company Paradigm Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Cohu Inc, Kirkland's Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Concentrix Corp, sells PepsiCo Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, NextGen Healthcare Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Paradigm Capital Management Inc owns 149 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 3,852,700 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,265,789 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 1,245,800 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) - 8,155,500 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) - 640,700 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 269,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 339,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SI-BONE Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Quantum Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 978,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kirkland's Inc by 204.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 791,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 60.88%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 275,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Invacare Corp by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.82 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $8.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,643,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TTM Technologies Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,351,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 123.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.17 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $53.73.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26.