Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Mastercard Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, BlackRock Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Salesforce.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories, WEX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC owns 423 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lakeview+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,206 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
  2. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 71,928 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,079 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,243 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.90%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,360 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 53,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $851.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $194.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $18.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 213.70%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 201.67%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $253.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 192.68%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $217.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.



