Bridges Investment Management Inc Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, American Tower Corp, BWX Technologies Inc, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Omaha, NE, based Investment company Bridges Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, American Tower Corp, BWX Technologies Inc, Moody's Corporation, Catalent Inc, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Amgen Inc, Tiffany, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridges Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bridges Investment Management Inc owns 211 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridges+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,753,133 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 614,152 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 43,859 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 480,525 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 58,837 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1701.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $833.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $217.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $94.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1849.32%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BWX Technologies Inc by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 129,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 170.69%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $328.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 129.11%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $378.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.



