Bridges Investment Management Inc Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, American Tower Corp, BWX Technologies Inc, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Amgen Inc

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Bridges Investment Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, American Tower Corp, BWX Technologies Inc, Moody's Corporation, Catalent Inc, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Amgen Inc, Tiffany, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridges Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bridges Investment Management Inc owns 211 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,753,133 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 614,152 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 43,859 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 480,525 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 58,837 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1701.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $833.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $217.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $94.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1849.32%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BWX Technologies Inc by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 129,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 170.69%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $328.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 129.11%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $378.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.