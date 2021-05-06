Logo
Palladium Partners Llc Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Boston Scientific Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Agilent Technologies Inc, Fortinet Inc, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Palladium Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Boston Scientific Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Jabil Inc, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, sells Agilent Technologies Inc, Fortinet Inc, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palladium Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Palladium Partners Llc owns 272 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PALLADIUM PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palladium+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PALLADIUM PARTNERS LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,390,573 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 898,511 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 352,373 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,913 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 164,234 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 179,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 253,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 170,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 140,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 49,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $116.08 and $155.62, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $171.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 970,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 324.66%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 69,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 201,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 231,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UDR Inc (UDR)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in UDR Inc by 37.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $45.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 113,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 562.21%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.

Sold Out: Aimia Inc (AIMFF)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Aimia Inc. The sale prices were between $3.17 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $3.54.

Sold Out: Globalstar Inc (GSAT)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Globalstar Inc. The sale prices were between $0.34 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $1.41.

Sold Out: Eros Resources Corp (6BP)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Eros Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $0.04 and $0.07, with an estimated average price of $0.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of PALLADIUM PARTNERS LLC.

Author's Avatar

insider