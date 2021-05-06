HWG Holdings LP Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc

New Purchases: IWN, UAL, X, CVX, XOM, XLF, DIS, CMCSA, VLO, WFC, JKL, IWS, EPD, GNRC, IWD, MRO, ASO, DBC, VO, VWO, XLE,

Houston, TX, based Investment company HWG Holdings LP Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, United States Steel Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HWG Holdings LP. As of 2021Q1, HWG Holdings LP owns 102 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 173,360 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 248,454 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.01% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 117,400 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 85,324 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.02% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 148,794 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.77%. The holding were 173,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 54,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 145,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 27,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 47,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 76,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 79.01%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 248,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 112.02%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 85,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2897.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 55,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 82.41%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 46,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 78.40%. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $138.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 17,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $11.36 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $12.2.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43.