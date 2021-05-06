Logo
HWG Holdings LP Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company HWG Holdings LP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, United States Steel Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HWG Holdings LP. As of 2021Q1, HWG Holdings LP owns 102 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HWG Holdings LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hwg+holdings+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HWG Holdings LP
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 173,360 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 248,454 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.01%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 117,400 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 85,324 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.02%
  5. Natera Inc (NTRA) - 148,794 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.77%. The holding were 173,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 54,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 145,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 27,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 47,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 76,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 79.01%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 248,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 112.02%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 85,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2897.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 55,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 82.41%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 46,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 78.40%. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $138.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 17,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $11.36 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $12.2.

Sold Out: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43.



