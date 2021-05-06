Slow Capital, Inc. Buys Moderna Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Cerner Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

New Purchases: MRNA, BYND, KZR, SCHA, TWST, NCNO, PLTR, FTEC,

Investment company Slow Capital, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Cerner Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Biogen Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slow Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Slow Capital, Inc. owns 166 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,104 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,885 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 21,573 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.68% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 18,012 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,106 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $162.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $121.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.99, with an estimated average price of $5.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 221,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 91.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 45,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 47,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 34.73%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $341.1 and $379.17, with an estimated average price of $358.67.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $12.32, with an estimated average price of $10.35.