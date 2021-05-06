Destination Wealth Management Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Target Corp, Nike Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Chevron Corp

New Purchases: LUV, TGT, NKE, TSM, COF, ES, CALB, XT, LLY, CMI, CMCSA, BMY, XEL, AVGO, BRG, IBB, ICLN, LIT, VEA,

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Destination Wealth Management Current Portfolio ) buys Southwest Airlines Co, Target Corp, Nike Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Capital One Financial Corp, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Chevron Corp, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Destination Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Destination Wealth Management owns 170 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,653,215 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 859,964 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 813,846 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 765,576 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 159,549 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 370,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $212.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 101,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 137,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 150,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $153.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 124,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.43 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 799.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 558,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 101.07%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $147.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $63, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 96.01%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $99.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.44 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.88.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.