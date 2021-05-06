Logo
Destination Wealth Management Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Target Corp, Nike Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Chevron Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Destination Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Southwest Airlines Co, Target Corp, Nike Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Capital One Financial Corp, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Chevron Corp, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Destination Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Destination Wealth Management owns 170 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Destination Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/destination+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Destination Wealth Management
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,653,215 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 859,964 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
  3. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 813,846 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 765,576 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 159,549 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 370,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $212.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 101,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 137,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 150,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $153.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 124,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.43 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 799.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 558,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 101.07%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $147.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $63, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 96.01%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $99.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.44 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.88.

Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Destination Wealth Management. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider